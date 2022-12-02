Matt Hancock was out and about in his constituency yesterday.

In a video posted on the West Suffolk MP's Facebook page, he recounts how he visited Newmarket Catholic Church food bank, the Jockey Club, the Institute of Directors and held his first surgery since leaving the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Hancock visited the locations on Thursday.

He said: "It's great to be back in Suffolk on a constituency day.

"I started at Newmarket Catholic Church food bank where I was able to talk to lots of residents and to thank all the volunteers who do so much.

"I also met representatives at the Jockey Club because of the racing industry in Newmarket is very worried about the proposal to build what is essentially a big battery farm outside of Newmarket right next to the villages around Newmarket and there's significant local concerns - a totally inappropriate scheme.

"It's Small Business Saturday on Saturday, I met the Institute of Directors to hear their concerns about what they need to help businesses grow across Suffolk and I held my regular constituency surgery to help people out in the way that MPs do all the time."

At the end of his video, he adds: "We're getting to the end of my constituency day, having held my surgery, been on constituency visits and its a bit nippy, but it's good to be back."

Today, Hancock was in Westminster and saw his dyslexia bill fail after it ran out of time in the House of Commons.

In a interview with Mail+, he also has admitted his affair with his assistant Gina Coladangelo in the midst of the Covid pandemic was a “failure of leadership”.