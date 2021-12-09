The racing fall that left Newmarket jockey Freddy Tylicki partially paralysed was completely avoidable, a court has been told.

Wheelchair-bound Mr Tylicki, who said he shouted for survival in the race, is suing former jockey Graham Gibbons for £6 million in London’s High Court. The case ended on Friday with Judge Karen Walden-Smith telling the court she hoped to deliver a verdict before Christmas.

Mr Tylicki, who now works as a bloodstock agent and television racing pundit, sustained his life-changing injuries following the fall at Kempton in October 2016.

Newmarket Jockey Freddie Tylicki pictured in 2014

Mr Gibbons denies causation and negligence, his defence being that the fall was a racing accident caused by the horses coming together.

He argued he was unaware of the position of Mr Tylicki’s horse on his inside until around the time at which the horses first made contact and denies that he caused his mount, Madame Butterfly, to move into the path of Mr Tylicki’s horse, Nellie Dean.

Four horses, including Mr Tylicki’s mount, were brought down in a race at Kempton in October 2016 and, as a result, he was left paralysed from the waist down.

Freddy Tylicki with Andrea Atzeni at Newmarket Stable Open Weekend in 2017. Picture Mark Westley

His counsel, Edward Faulks QC, said the fall had resulted from an inexcusable piece of riding by Mr Gibbons, who was in front, which breached the duty of care owed by one jockey to another.

“You didn’t want this horse there so you prevented the horse and you just tried to ride him off the track,” he told him.

In closing submissions, Mr Faulks said there was real doubt on how much the court could rely upon Mr Gibbons’ evidence.

He cited issues the ex-jockey had had with alcohol and drugs and an inconsistency in his evidence about whether he had taken action to steer away from Mr Tylicki.

For Mr Gibbons, Patrick Lawrence, said: “If it was anything it was a momentary misjudgement coming around the bend with an ambitious move by Mr Tylicki when, in hindsight, he should have taken a pull to avoid a coming together which Mr Gibbons was unaware would happen.”

He said the notion that Mr Gibbons had deliberately closed the door in circumstances that were likely to lead to a collision was nonsense. During the week-long trial the court heard evidence from several well-known racing figures including racing pundit Jim McGrath and jockeys Ryan Moore, Jim Crowley and Pat Cosgrave, who rode in the race.

