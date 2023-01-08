A Newmarket jewellers is closing down after more than 140 years trading in the High Street.

A S Wigg and Son, which has been a fixture of the town’s retail community since it opened on Cesarewitch Day in 1880, will shut its doors for the final time on February 28 when Michael Wigg, who has worked there for more than six decades, retires.

“Having been at the shop for 62 years I am now retiring in my 80th year,” said Mr Wigg.

Wiggs Jeweller, Newmarket High Street John Wigg and outside the shop which is closing after more than 100 years. Picture by Mark Westley.

“I do not want to die in harness like my father did and I would like to thank customers, the team past and present, and all our suppliers and allied trades, without whom we would not have managed to stay in business for 142 years.”

The business was founded by Mr Wigg’s grandfather, Arthur Samuel Wigg, the son of watchmaker and jeweller William Wigg of Halesworth, when Queen Victoria was on the throne and William Gladstone was prime minister.

Originally, the shop was a few doors up from its current premises next to the Rutland Arms in premises which later became the studio of renowned photographer H Sherborn. It then moved and over the next 50 years became one of the most prominent watch-making and jewellery businesses in East Anglia.

It supplied the majority of the turret clocks for the town’s racing stables and the clock for the town’s iconic Jubilee clock tower which was officially opened in 1890.

In 1907 Mr Wigg’s father, Arthur Cecil, began working in the shop and business continued to boom.

In the Newmarket Journal in November 1927 the business was highlighted as one of the town’s most successful. “There can scarcely be a house in Newmarket and district which does not possess something from A S Wigg and Co,” read the report.

Michael Wigg worked in the shop with his father for 10 years before he died.

“Obviously it has been a huge of my life I even used to live over and around the shop until I got married,” said Mr Wigg.

And he said he had many memories of his time working there. “I once bought a ring from a lady who claimed she had bought it from Fred Astaire when he ran out of money at Newmarket races,” he said.