A Newmarket restaurant has fallen victim to a campaign of attacks, vandalism and fake orders.

The High Street’s Newmarket Spice has been subjected to sustained, targeted abuse for the last two years, with vandals seemingly increasing their attacks recently.

The onslaught on the business includes cut phone lines, bogus complaints to environmental health – though the restaurant has the highest food standards rating – and alleged attacks on staff.

Newmarket Spice in the High Street, which has come under attack recently.

And windows have been smashed through, too. On one occasion rocks were shot though the restaurant’s windows as customers were inside.

Acting manager Nick Simpson said: “All of a sudden a car pulled up outside and a stone was fired from a high powered catapult at one of the windows and left a hole that looked like a bullet hole and cracked the glass.”

Like many businesses in the town, especially hospitality, the coronavirus has put a sledgehammer through its accounts.

The smashed window has meant they cannot put up their new, five rated food hygiene certificate.

“We have lost a lot business because of Covid-19 because of the loss of racing, we haven’t benefited from the sales like we usually do, and we would usually be fully booked now for Christmas parties but we haven’t got any,” he said.

“But as well as that we have had all this extra stuff going on.”

Last month, windows had been replaced, but they were then smashed yet again.

Suffolk Police said they had tried to find the attackers, but had not yet found a lead.

A spokesman said: “The case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect.”

Paul Brown, manager of the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District, said he was looking to improve CCTV in the High Street to make it easier to report crime and identify suspects.

“In these challenging times it is disgusting that anyone would vandalise a business when they are doing their upmost to survive,” he said.

“I hope the police will find and arrest those responsible and they will face the full force of the law.”

The police spokesman told the Journal police patrols would continue along the High Street as a way to re-assure residents and business owners.

The spokesman added the owners of Newmarket Spice had been given crime prevention advice.

“We understand the concern the business owner feels and we will be working with them to ensure we are able to provide further crime prevention advice and a dedicated officer will be engaging with the business over the coming weeks to ensure the owner feels well supported,” the spokesman added.

As well as the spate of vandalism the takeaway and restaurant has had to deal with false orders being sent to the kitchen.

Large orders, some times as much as £80, have been sent into Newmarket Spice and are designed to try and trick the businesses into sending out cash on delivery orders to unsuspecting homes. When the delivery driver gets there, and the order is not wanted, the takeaway has wasted its time and money.

