Householders in Exning's Burwell Road had a lucky escape when an ash tree was brought crashing down by high winds.

A car was damaged by the ash tree but it fell into a narrow gap between houses on the other side of the road.

The road was blocked but staff from S P Landscapes, based in Red Lodge, have been at the scene cutting up the fallen tree and clearing the road.

A tree has fallen in Exning's Burwell Road today. Picture: Tina Murray (42428494)

Residents had expressed concerns in the past about the safety of the trees which tower over their homes and a parking bay for cars.

Suffolk Police have urged motorists to drive with extra care this evening as high winds continue to batter the county.

Newmarket's Rowley Drive has also been obstructed by a fallen tree, with drivers unable to pass.

A tree has fallen in Newmarket's Rowley Drive. (42428643)

The road is now in the process of being cleared.

As well as in and just outside Newmarket, trees have also fallen on the A12 in Bredfield, with the road partially blocked, and the A143 in Chedburgh is blocked due to a fallen tree and power cables across the road.

And in Ipswich Highways England have been on standby to close the Orwell Bridge if wind speeds are too high - with the risk period lasting until 7pm tonight.

Yesterday the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the county with the national forecaster warning of possible transport delays as winds of up to 65 miles per hour hit the county.

Read more: All the latest news in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Ipswich