Highways bosses have addressed the cause of traffic chaos on the A14 which has left motorists furious.

Motorists have been caught up in heavy traffic at junction 37 for Newmarket this week and have expressed their frustration on social media.

National Highways has confirmed the delays could have been caused by a contraflow system that was put in place to allow for waterproofing work to be carried out on the nearby Exning and Windmill bridges.

The A14 in Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

It has said the works, which are being carried out between junction 33 and 44, are still on track for scheduled completion, with the junction 37 contraflow set to be removed at the end of November.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The large-scale maintenance programme we are carrying out on the A14 is essential for the safety of those using this section of the road. By packaging it together now means less disruption for road users over coming years.

"While this work is necessary, we are aware of the inconvenience this causes to those regularly using the road and we remain grateful for their patience while the works are completed."

They said an A14 westbound closure that was in place at the weekend between junction 43 and 38 and a one-lane closure at junction 39 on Saturday may also have contributed to increased traffic levels, but added that there are no other closures planned for the next few weeks.

"Any closures are planned, publicised and kept to an absolute minimum," they said.

"We are on schedule to finish the maintenance programme this winter, but uncontrollable factors like the weather can impact that. Our advice continues to be for road users to plan their journey and allow extra time while travelling through the area."

Driver planning to use this stretch of the A14 are advised to check for closures ahead of their journey on the National Highways website or via their traffic alerts page.

You can also follow @HighwaysEast on Twitter for the latest road closures across the region.