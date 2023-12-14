A historic Suffolk countryside estate has become the latest addition to a wedding events company’s portfolio.

Unqiue Norfolk Venues have welcomed Branches Park, in Cowlinge, near Newmarket, to its roster.

The estate sits in 1500 acres of countryside and boasts a renovated barn fitted with an outdoor bar, as well as on-site accommodation for 10 guests and dedicated honeymoon and preparations suites in its Pond Barn.

Branches Park Estate, near Newmarket, has capacity for 150 guests for a day event and 200 for an evening reception. Picture: Submitted

Branches Park Estate is family owned, currently under husband and wife team Peter and Gemma Bailey, who have set about bringing the historic land back to its former glory.

Gemma said: “Peter and I are so excited to open up Branches Park to others – it is a place which is very special to us and one which I wanted to share as we love the place so much.

“Working together with UNV, we want to create something completely unique where not one event is the same and does not just need to be one day.”

Additional experiences available to potential guests include dining with a private chef, outdoor fire feasts and creative workshops.

Branches Park has capacity for 150 day guests and 200 for an evening reception.

It also has woodlands, teepee tents and a wood-fired hot tub for guests to enjoy during their stay.

Lucy Rhodes, Operations Director of Unique Norfolk Venues, said: "We are very excited to welcome you to Branches Park by Unique Norfolk Venues.

“Myself and the team are excited to take you on a very special journey."