A shop sign which has been part of Newmarket High Street for 142 years was taken down at the weekend.

The historic black and gold sign marking A S Wigg and Son Jewellers has been moved to an antique centre in Essex, after Michael Wigg, whose grandfather started the business in the late 19th century, retired and the shop finally closed last month.

The sign was purchased by Ian Siebert, of ISAAC Auctions of Battlesbridge, who also runs a large antiques and collectibles centre in the Essex village which is visited by thousands of people every year.

Michael Wigg watches on as the sign is removed from over the shop in Newmarket which had been in his family for 142 years

“The sign was badly cracked and was thought to be unsafe,” said Mr Wigg. “It came down in four pieces and was taken away to be restored and framed and it will be on show at Battlesbridge for all to see.

“I didn’t want to see it go into a skip so this was the best option for it.”

Mr Wigg and colleague Kate Knight have now set up an online business, M and K Jewellery Enterprise, and will buy and sell items at events and privately.

They can be contacted at mkjewelleryenterprise@gmail.com