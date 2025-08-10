This year’s historic Newmarket Town Plate will be run in honour of Valda Embiricos who who won the race 70 years ago and died last month aged 92.

Mrs Embiricos was a true pioneer for women in racing, with her roles encompassing everything from riding, breeding and owning racehorses to playing a pioneering role in administration of the sport.

She was a scion of the Joel family. Her grandfather the multi-millionaire diamond magnate Solly Joel once owned Newmarket’s Moulton Paddocks estate where Mrs Embiricos kept a bungalow where she stayed when she visited the town.

Valda Embiricos nee Rogerson, wins the 1955 running of the Newmarket Town Plate on Vulpes

And by winning the Town Plate on Vulpes back in 1955 she was writing another chapter in her family’s association with the historic contest.

She emulated the success of her mother Eileen Joel, who rode Hogier to victory a century ago to become the first woman to win the race and for good measure, her daughter Alex, who trained at Moulton Paddocks, was successful in the 1984 renewal aboard Summons making the family successful across three generations.

Aldaniti, who Mrs Embiricos had owned in partnership with her late husband Nick, provided her with her greatest day as an owner when he was partnered by Bob Champion to a fairytale success in the 1981 Grand National.

“My brothers and I are very privileged that this year's Newmarket Town Plate is being run in honour of our mother,” said Alex.

“She was the ultimate horsewoman, and a true pioneer, not only by winning the Town Plate but also leading the ladies in many point-to-points afterwards. Mum and her cousin Dana Brudenell Bruce were the first ladies to be elected to The Jockey Club in 1987. She stewarded at Goodwood, Fontwell and Ascot, whilst also sitting on the licensing committee in Portman Square.

“After my father's death in 2018 mum kept a close a very eye on the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, which was set up by dad after Aldaniti won the Grand National. We wish all horses and jockeys a really great fun day in this most historic race."

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International director, said: “Valda Embiricos is one of the few people who can truly be described as a pioneer and her achievements across all aspects of racing were unprecedented.

“We therefore felt it was appropriate to run this year’s Newmarket Town Plate in her honour, 70 years after she won the contest. I would like to say thank you to Valda’s family for their support in bringing this about at this sad time and we look forward to what will hopefully be a race worthy of her memory on August 23.”

The inaugural running of the Newmarket Town Plate was thought to have taken place in 1666 after King Charles II had, in October 1665, laid down 20 rules for a race which he wanted run annually in perpetuity on the second Thursday in October.

It is traditionally run over three miles six furlongs.