The former Wiggs jewellers shop in Newmarket High Street is set to go under the hammer next month with a guide price of £350,000.

The historic business, which first opened in 1880, closed on February 28 this year following the retirement of Michael Wigg, grandson of the founder Arthur Samuel Wigg.

The building, which is being sold on behalf of the Norwich-based owner, dates from the 17th century, and includes the shop premises and storage on the first floor as well as residential accommodation above which stretches over numbers 43, 45 and 47.

There is also a basement, a large garden, garage and store, stretching back to Palace Street, as well as off-road parking for two cars.

Ian Kitson, director at Cheffins, which will be selling the property, said it was set to be one of the most sought-after lots in the sale on Wednesday, June 14.