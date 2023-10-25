A horse has died after getting trapped in a water-filled ditch near a Suffolk town.

The incident, in Mill Lane, Cowlinge, near Newmarket, took place at around 10am this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a call at 10.05 am but on arrival, firefighters found the horse had already died.

Mill Lane, Cowlinge, near Newmarket, where a horse died this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Crews remained on scene to assist with the recovery of the animal using the Unimog multi-purpose vehicle, and the incident was declared closed at 12.52pm.