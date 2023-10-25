A horse has died in Mill Lane, Cowlinge, near Newmarket, after getting stuck in a ditch
Published: 14:35, 25 October 2023
| Updated: 14:35, 25 October 2023
A horse has died after getting trapped in a water-filled ditch near a Suffolk town.
The incident, in Mill Lane, Cowlinge, near Newmarket, took place at around 10am this morning.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a call at 10.05 am but on arrival, firefighters found the horse had already died.
Crews remained on scene to assist with the recovery of the animal using the Unimog multi-purpose vehicle, and the incident was declared closed at 12.52pm.