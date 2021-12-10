A horse has died after throwing its rider and running on to Fordham Road in Newmarket.

Police were called at around 10.15am this morning after reports of a riderless horse running on to the A142 Fordham Road near Rayes Lane and suffering a serious leg injury after losing its footing.

The horse had thrown its rider after being spooked while out on its morning exercises and had fled the Heath and run out on to the road.

Vehicles managed to avoid the horse and nobody was injured, but the horses had to be put down by a vet who attended the scene.

The road was reopened by police at 10.35am.