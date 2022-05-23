Newmarket horse racing legend Lester Piggott has been taken to hospital in Switzerland.

His family revealed over the weekend the 86-year-old, who is based in the country after emigrating in 2012, was in hospital.

William Haggas, who is married to Piggott's daughter, Maureen, told Sky Sports Racing on Sunday: "I believe he is in hospital and I think Maureen is going over tomorrow to see him. Jamie, his son, is there today.

Lester Piggott has been taken to hospital in Switzerland. Picture: Richard Marsham

"He's battling a bit, but he's a tough man. Hopefully he'll pull through and get home as soon as possible.

"All we can do is train plenty of winners and keep him amused, that's what we're trying to do."

Across an illustrious career, Piggott recorded a total of nine Derby wins, 11 Gold Cup wins and five in the Champion Stakes.

The 86-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest jockeys of all-time in flat racing, with 4,493 wins in his career, and last year was named as the first two inductees in the racing Hall of Fame.