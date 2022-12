More news, no ads

An animal was rescued in a Suffolk village this morning.

Two fire engines from Newmarket attended the incident in Stetchworth where a horse was released using spreaders after its leg got stuck in metal bars.

Crews were called at 7.04am and were finished by 7.26am.

Two fire engines attended the horse in Stetchworth. Picture: iStock

According to a spokesperson for the fire service, a vet was contacted.