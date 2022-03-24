The National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket will hold a day of horseback falconry for families to enjoy this weekend.

The event, which will take place at the museum for the first time on Saturday, is headed up by horseback falconry expert Martin Whitley.

"It's really about building the relationship between the horse and the hawk," said Mr Whitley.

Martin Whitley will be taking part in Saturday's display.

"A hawk is a predator, so building that trust is important. I train with former racehorses and have always had that love of working with horses.

"Having flown birds for years and ridden horses all my life, I just had this lightbulb moment and now I put on displays all around the country.

"Though our five ex-racehorses have a job with us as professional display and teaching horses we are firm believers that happy horses have a varied life and everything we do with them has to be fun for them and us, as well as educational.

"I'm delighted that we will be visiting Newmarket and I'm very lucky that my hobby is something people find very interesting and want to come along to watch."

There will be two similar displays at 11am and 1pm which will last around an hour each.

The demonstrations will be educational and entertaining, showing the relationship of one of the horses, Caymans, a retired flat racer from Godolphin, and the relationship he has with his birds.

The audience will find out how their relationship was forged and how two such diverse animals became a happy relaxed team.

The day's schedule is as follows:

10am – museum opens

10:30am – meet the retired racehorses in Rothschild Yard

11am – first horseback falconry display

1pm – second horseback falconry display

2:30pm – behind the scenes tour

Mr Whitley, who runs The Recycled Racehorse Falconry team with wife Philippa, keeps ten birds, including kestrels, eagles and falcons and travels to country fairs and shows throughout the year.

To find out more about what they do, visit: www.recycledracehorse.co.uk

To find out how to buy tickets for the display in Newmarket on Saturday, visit: www.nhrm.co.uk/event/horseback-falconry/