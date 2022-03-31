A horsebox was hit by a large piece of concrete as it passed under a bridge on the A14 near Newmarket.

The Iveco horsebox suffered significant damage when it was struck by the concrete at 3.45pm on Saturday on the westbound carriageway near junction 38.

It is believed the concrete was thrown deliberately as the horsebox passed under the overbridge.

A horsebox was struck by concrete as it passed under a bridge on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: Google

Officers would like to hear from anyone driving in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously on the overbridge.

Any motorists with dashcams in their vehicle are asked to review the footage.

Contact the crime co-ordination centre quoting reference 18197/22.