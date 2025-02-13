Thousands of patients have been seen at a Newmarket hospital’s £15 million diagnostic centre since it opened in December.

The new Community Diagnostic Centre at Newmarket Community Hospital has already seen more than 2,800 patients and conducted at least 3,500 tests and scans in its first eight weeks.

The facility, a key part of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s (WSFT) efforts to develop the site, gives patients quicker and faster access to a range of tests, including MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound. Lung and heart scans will be offered in the near future.

Laura Kaye (MRI radiographer), Annie Putnam (MRI radiographer) and Claire Moore (MRI service manager) next to the MRI scanner

The centre should lead to reduced waiting times as well as shorter waits between referrals, tests, results and starting any treatment required.

Boasting the latest technology, the centre enhances the trust’s diagnostic capabilities, with its MRI and CT scanners producing some of the highest quality images in the region at rapid speed.

Claire Moore, MRI service manager, said: “We have invested significantly in our MRI and CT equipment, keeping us at the forefront of technology and, with the use of AI, faster scans are possible with greater detail.”

One of the MRI scanners at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, was upgraded last year.

“The expansion of our services in Newmarket and the enhancement of our equipment across both sites mean greater access and faster diagnostic pathways for our community,” added Mrs Moore.

Meanwhile, the centre also offers scans to those who experience anxiety and can support patients with higher body mass index.

Matt Clarke, project manager, said: “Having broken ground in January 2024, every colleague involved in the project and our construction partners, Morgan Sindall, have worked incredibly hard to deliver this project on time and within budget.

“Seeing our patients and colleagues using and benefiting from this facility has been momentous and truly rewarding.”

The centre was designed and built using low-carbon prefabricated materials, while sustainable methods of construction were incorporated.

The centre and the main hospital building have been fitted with more than 120 solar panels, which contribute towards at least 46 per cent of the building’s energy requirements. These are supported by a ground source heat pump.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief trust executive, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the CDC is seeing its first patients. This modern, state-of-the-art facility brings enormous benefits for our communities.”