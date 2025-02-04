Newmarket Community Hospital can go ahead and convert offices to accommodate a new bone density scanner, after planners gave the nod.

West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT), which operates the Newmarket hospital, applied to West Suffolk Council for a lawful development certificate to install two air conditioning units and two louvres.

Now WSNFT can go ahead and convert an existing office at the south-western end of the facility to accommodate the DEXA bone density scanner and an associated consultation room/office. The air conditioning units would be installed on the external wall of the building, while the louvres would be on the gable end.

The trust said today that conversion work would start on Monday, with the new facility expected to be open and operational by March 31.

A spokesperson said DEXA scanning was not new to the trust and was previously carried out by external providers.

“This service was provided at BMI Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, until December 31, 2023. Following this, DEXA scanning was outsourced to three diagnostics healthcare sites – one at Doddington, in Cambridgeshire; one at Colchester, in Essex; and one at Sudbury Health Centre,” added the spokesperson.