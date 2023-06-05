Jude Chin, who formerly served as interim chairman of the trust which runs hospitals in West Suffolk, has been announced as its permanent chairman.

He is expected to serve in the role for three years, heading the trust – which manages West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital.

He was previously a non-executive director on the trust board, and once held the position of vice-chairman at the Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust.

Following an interim post heading West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Jude Chin has been appointed permanent chairman. Credit: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Mr Chin said: “I feel honoured to have been chosen as the Trust chairman for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust for the next three years, and I want to start by thanking every member of our staff in our hospitals and community teams for their incredible work in caring for our West Suffolk residents.

“I am committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence – collaborating with the board, staff, patients and partners – to deliver excellent care and services to the community we serve.”

The trust’s lead governor, Jane Skinner, said: “We are delighted to have Jude Chin taking on the role of trust chairman for the next three years.

“His exceptional leadership as interim chairman and his extensive experience in the healthcare sector will be instrumental in guiding the Trust forward.

“We are confident that under Jude’s stewardship, the trust will continue to deliver quality care to our patients and the wider community.”