Plans to renovate a hospital’s courtyards in a royal theme to mark the Jubilee will move forward next month after £33,000 of the £40,000 in funding was secured.

Newmarket Town Councillor James Lay announced at a town council meeting on Monday that work on the six courtyards and Jubilee gardens at Newmarket Community Hospital will move forward in the coming weeks, thanks to the funding.

“The £33,000 has come from local institutes, charities and private individuals, so there is money out there if we need help for projects, it’s just a case of speaking to the right people,” said Cllr Lay.

An aerial view of Newmarket Hospital

“With that funding, and the total cost of the project expected to be £40,000, we can begin work within the next month.”

Cllr Lay has been advocating the project since visiting the hospital at the start of the year and noticing the courtyards had fallen in to a state of disrepair.

The courtyards will have planted areas with a purple colour theme, curved modular seating, a sculpture, and seven circular areas of resin-bound gravel on the ground to mark seven decades, with a royal emblem in the middle of the central circle.

Plans to renovate Newmarket Community Hospital’s courtyards in a royal theme to mark the Jubilee will move forward next month. Picture Mark Westley

Speaking about the plans in April, Cllr Lay said: “This project, which will provide a rest area for people working at the hospital or visiting.

“Patients who may spend a lot of their time there can be wheeled out to these courtyard gardens to enjoy the plants and take in the air, and they will provide somewhere to relax.

The courtyards will have a royal theme

“We hope everything can be ready for a royal visit and we hope that whoever comes, on behalf of Her Majesty, can officially open the courtyard gardens.”