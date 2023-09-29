A vacant garage site in Newmarket may be transformed into a four-storey hotel to provide short-term accommodation that is needed for those working in the horseracing and hospitality industries.

A planning application has been submitted by FYK Trade Ltd to demolish the Goldings Garage building in Park Lane, close to the town centre, and build a hotel with 20 rooms.

The design and access statement with the application says all the rooms would have kitchenettes – apart from three rooms on the ground floor - and shower rooms.

The site of the vacant garage that could become a hotel. Picture: Google Maps

The document says the town has a need for short-term accommodation, and particularly seasonally available short-term accommodation.

“With the horseracing business the area has the need for accommodation for jockeys, grooms, bar and restaurant staff, chefs and all other associated short-term employees of the horseracing and hospitality industries,” it said.

It added: “The proposal is to develop this site to hotel rooms to provide good standard rooms for short-term tenants requiring accommodation without standard hotel services and associated costs.

The proposed street scene, by Lynnwood Associates Architecture

“It is felt that the provision of this great short-term accommodation ideally situated will provide a real benefit for the town and other businesses.”

The proposal features:

•a reception and seating area as you enter the hotel;

•four hotel rooms and a laundry area at ground floor level;

•six hotel rooms on both the first and second floors;

•and a further four hotel rooms available on the top floor within the roof space;

•the communal stairwell and lift can be found in the middle of the building, leading to all upper floor levels;

•there is an open outdoor recreational space to the rear of the site with soft landscaping, seating and relevant bin and cycle storage.

The plans say the building would have a contemporary appearance and use quality facing materials.

The main hotel entrance lobby would be accessed at the front of the building, off Park Lane.

The development would not provide any car parking spaces, but the design and access statement says it is considered ‘car free’ due to the excellent public transport links, and also mentions car parks in the town and cycle storage at the hotel.

Since the pandemic, the garage premises has been vacant and unused and the site – which is opposite All Saints Church – has been recently purchased with the intention of redeveloping it into hotel accommodation.

Goldings Garage, which is in the conservation area, sits to the side of a derelict outbuilding and vacant area owned by the Jockey Club, and to its rear is a very small working men’s club with adjoining open space accessed by the narrow side alley, Kingston Passage.

The application is seeking full planning consent.