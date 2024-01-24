A Newmarket restaurant has celebrated retaining two prestigious industry ratings.

Squires, part of Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road, maintained its two AA Rosettes for the third year running, as well as receiving a level 5 food hygiene rating.

The Rosettes, awarded by the AA Hotel and Restaurant Guide, judge venues’ menu creativity and dining experience, as well as skill in preparation.

Squires, at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road, Newmarket, has celebrated retaining its two AA rosettes and five star hygiene rating. Picture: Submitted

Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa is part of the Pride of Britain hotels group, which operates 54 hotels across the UK.

CEO Noel Byrne said: “Retaining the 2 AA Rosettes and earning a 5* food hygiene rating is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our culinary team led by Chef Lee Cooper and the unwavering service provided by our Restaurant Manager Hector Perez and his front of house team.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional dining experience for our guests, and these accolades reflect our unwavering dedication to culinary excellence and food safety."

Noel Byrne, Chief Executive of Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road, Newmarket, paid tribute to the work of Lee Cooper and Hector Perez. Picture: Submitted

In 2023, the hotel launched its popular Children’s Afternoon Tea and also enhanced its Champagne experience by parterning with Billecart-Salmon.

It also won the Customer Service Award for Best Restaurant and Venue at the Love Newmarket Business Awards last year.

Executive Head Chef Lee Cooper said: “I am absolutely delighted that Squires has retained the two AA Rosettes for the third consecutive year.

Squires' Executive Head Chef Lee Cooper has celebrated retaining the two AA Rosettes for the third consecutive year. Picture: Submitted

“It is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team – I believe in the continuous pursuit of excellence, and looking forward, my goal is to elevate the kitchen even further, exploring innovative and traditional flavours and working closely with local suppliers to provide our guests with an unforgettable culinary journey.

“We strive to not only meet but exceed the high standards set by the AA, and I am excited about the future at Squires Restaurant."