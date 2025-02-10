Staff have been praised for their ‘swift’ action after a fire broke out at a hotel.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a chimney fire at the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket, at 9.30pm on Friday.

The guests were escorted to another part of the hotel and were provided with complimentary refreshments as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, in Newmarket. Picture: Bedford Lodge

A spokesperson for the hotel praised the staff for their professionalism and dedication.

They said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude and praise for their outstanding efforts on the night.

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the fire brigade for their swift response and professionalism in ensuring the fire was quickly contained and the hotel was made safe.”

Guests returned to their rooms once firefighters confirmed all areas of the hotel were safe.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.

The award-winning hotel continues to operate as usual.