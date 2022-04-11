Kennet Primary School is set to benefit from a donation from Bellway Eastern Counties, a developer charged with building a new garden village in the area.

The firm has announced it is giving £1,000 to the school, in order to fund the purchase of library books.

The money is also going towards the acquisition of hi-vis jackets for children to wear.

Pupils with library books purchased via the developer's donation.

Bellway has been commissioned to build a new garden village near the school, comprising 500 new homes.

A spokesperson for Bellway Eastern Counties, Sophie Kendal, said: "We are really pleased to be working closely with the school and able to help the children whilst they wait for their new premises to be built.

"We hope they enjoy their new books and can stay safe and seen in their hi-vis jackets."

Children at Kennett Primary School wearing their new hi-vis jackets.

Kennett Primary head Scott Horsley said: "This donation is absolutely fantastic and will increase the range of books we have on offer at our school. This, in turn, will support our children with their learning across the full curriculum.

"The money will allow us to provide a wide variety of books, including stories that celebrate a diverse range of characters, themes and plots.

"This will ensure that our library represents and celebrates people from different backgrounds and walks of life; inclusion is really important to us here at Kennett.

"The hi-vis jackets will have a number of uses, primarily for pupils on school trips, as well as for our children to wear when walking to the village field or learning using the local context.

"The Kennett site does not have a playing field, so children walk to the village field, accompanied by their teachers.

"These bright jackets will help to ensure that this journey continues to be a safe one."