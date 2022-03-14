A councillor has questioned why a housing association has auctioned off properties in Newmarket when there were currently more than 600 people waiting for homes in the town.

At a meeting on Monday, town councillor Kevin Yarrow quizzed representatives of Samphire Homes, part of the Flagship Group, over the recent sale of two flats at Freshfields.

“One of the flats has now been let privately at a rent higher than would have been paid to the housing association and, to me, that seems wrong,” said Cllr Yarrow.

Cllr Kevin Yarrow (55407991)

“Why is Flagship choosing to sell off its properties in this way when there are currently 690 applicants on the list for housing in Newmarket?”

James Payne, of Samphire Homes, said: “Part of our business plan is to dispose of older, more difficult properties so we can invest in new building and keep our housing stock new and fit for purpose.

“The amount we sell is a very small proportion of our stock,” he said.

Newmarket's Freshfields

Cllr Yarrow said there did not appear to be anything wrong with the flats he mentioned, one of which was an upstairs property which had recently had a new bathroom fitted and there was a Flagship tenant living on the ground floor.

Cllr Douglas Hall said selling properties at auction seemed unusual because they usually sold for less than if disposed of privately.

“And we don’t know if the money is being used to build more houses here in Newmarket where they are obviously needed,” he said.

Rick Liddament, head of communications for the Flagship Group, said: “For context, a third of our homes are over 60 years old with 15 per cent over 80 years old. So, naturally, some of them will require substantial levels of investment to ensure they continue to offer the standards that we want for our tenants both now and in the future.

“As a social housing provider, it’s difficult to make the decision to sell our older and more challenging homes.

“We don’t take the decision lightly, but where we do opt to sell, our preference in the first instance is to offer the opportunity to like-minded organisations with either a strong social purpose, local presence, or long-term interest in the area, such as the local authorities, or community land trusts.

“We have an ambitious new homes programme over the coming years. The sale of existing homes supports that programme which aims to both grow and replenish our existing portfolio, ensuring that we can continue to provide our tenants with affordable, high-quality homes for generations to come.”