Developer Bill Gredley’s latest scheme to develop a site stretching from the former swimming pool site in Newmarket High Street through to Rowley Drive, is a non-starter according to planning officers.

The plan, which includes 123 homes, built mostly on Fitzroy Paddocks and the conversion of the former White Lion pub into commercial space, has been recommended for refusal following objections including from residents, Newmarket Town Council, Historic England, and the Suffolk Preservation Society.

Hope had been raised last summer that the sorry saga of Queensbury Lodge, which borders the site, could be coming to an end, when Mr Gredley’s representative, Stephen Walsh, outlined to town councillors a scheme which would have seen the historic listed building restored to its original use as a racing yard as part of a large proposal including the housing development.

Fitzroy paddocks (43980297)

Town councillors welcomed the scheme as a way out of the impasse the district council and Mr Gredley have found themselves in for more than 35 years.

But in October that hope appeared to have been dashed when Mr Walsh said the proposal had been dropped and a plan for a different scheme, not including Queensbury Lodge had been submitted.

Lynette Fawkes, inspector of historic buildings and areas for Historic England, said the organisation objected to the application on heritage grounds. Speaking about Fitzroy Paddocks, she said: “This is an allocated development site but it should be developed in such a way as to restore the listed buildings and to ensure that the character and significance of the conservation area is retained.”

Queensbury Lodge cottage and stables, Newmarket High Street (43980300)

She said the proposal represented over development of the paddocks and added: “Instead of open space, the land would be punctuated with rigid rows of housing that would obliterate the sense of openness and any past association with the horse racing industry.

“The character of the conservation area at this point would be irretrievably lost.”

Newmarket town councillors said they had been‘extremely disappointed’ by the latest application, which neither allowed for the renovation of Queensbury Lodge or provision for the horse racing industry on the site, having been prepared to back the previous one.

Last month, West Suffolk Council was forced to step in to protect Queensbury Lodge and two other neighbouring ‘at risk’ listed buildings in a bid to save them from further damage and make them safe, secure, and weathertight.

