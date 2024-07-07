A shopping extravaganza at the Rowley Mile Racecourse in Newmarket has raised thousands of pounds for three charities in the area.

The £78,000 raised by the Presents Galore Christmas event has been split between the planned Cambridge Children’s Hospital, the National Horseracing Museum and the Newmarket Charitable Foundation.

Rowley Mile Racecourse has hosted the Christmas shopping extravaganza since its foundation in 1987.

Presents Galore cheque presentation at the Rowley Mile racecourse from left Josh Schumann, Penny Nicoll, Frances Stanley, Georgie King and Donna Lee-Willis. Picture: Keith Heppell

The three-day Christmas shopping extravaganza welcomed more than 5,000 visitors through its doors in 2023.

All ticket sales were donated directly to the charities along with ten per cent of all sales and the proceeds of a well-supported raffle which raised £3,000.

On Tuesday, representatives from the planned Cambridge Children’s Hospital, the National Horseracing Museum and the Newmarket Charitable Foundation were at the racecourse to receive cheques for their share of money raised.

Presents Galore at Newmarket Rowley Mile Course . Picture: Keith Heppell

Money given to the children’s hospital will go towards the development of a new hospital for the East of England, currently the only part of the UK without a dedicated facility for children.

It will be the first in the world to integrate mental and physical healthcare, underpinned by world-leading research, and will have a life-changing impact on the welfare of the region’s children and young people.

The National Horseracing Museum, which tells the story of the Sport of Kings from its earliest origins to the present day, contains stunning works of art and sculpture, science and breeding galleries and some of the racing world’s most famous trophies as well as unique and unusual items from the past.

Most recently instrumental in securing a new cinema for Newmarket in the town’s Kings Theatre, Newmarket Charitable Foundation will continue to focus on community projects including the needs of young people in the area and how they can best be provided for.

Meanwhile, Presents Galore organisers will be turning their attention to this year’s event which will be held from November 29 to December 1 with early bird tickets on sale from August 1.

Having raised more than £250,000 since the current committee was created five years ago, organisers once again plan to make the event an essential part of the area’s Christmas festivities and the go-to event for shoppers while giving a huge boost to local charities.

For more information, visit the website at presentsgalore.org