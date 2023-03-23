A senior Newmarket councillor has accused a district council of trying to hijack efforts to move the town’s market back to the High Street.

Cllr Andy Drummond was town mayor when proposals were agreed back in 2017 to take the market back to its original home and, the following year, stalls were up and running again with traders agreeing the move had been a life-saver.

“It was a great success bringing footfall to the High Street,” said Cllr Drummond. “I can’t say I liked the flimsy red plastic barriers and, ultimately, it was those that caused an alleged near-miss health and safety incident that resulted in the market’s move back to its market square death bed.”

Newmarket's High Street Market

He said West Suffolk Council had now drawn up plans to move the market back, which both the town council, and Newmarket BID, backed.

“But we are now playing a ridiculous game where West Suffolk has found a couple of hundred grand for the move from various Covid recovery schemes but, to stop it happening, they have concocted a makeover that will cost more than £400,000 in the knowledge the town council will never be able to pay the difference.”

Cllr Drummond said that earlier this month he had been at a presentation by consultants of the proposed scheme, which included raised kerbs and street furniture.

Cllr Andy Drummond

“How much money has been wasted on this smokescreen?” he said.

“The town council should not contribute one bean towards this disingenuous scheme because it does not control the market charter, West Suffolk does, so they can take the ball back any time they choose.

“Let’s consider why West Suffolk might want the leave it (the market) where it is – West Suffolk owns The Guineas, which is leased to a tenant, that tenant would prefer the market where it is to bring footfall to their shops not the High Street.”

On Monday town councillors will, behind closed doors, consider the draft market design and consider what, if any, financial contribution the authority might make towards the scheme.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: “We have been working with key town centre partners, including the town council, about the future location of Newmarket market.

“The next stage of the project is to confirm the full costs and we will continue to work with our partners towards having a market that best works for the town centre economy.”

Cllr Drummond also questioned the way the district council’s officers were handling the latest application for the controversial Queensbury Lodge site, which he said he feared would not come before elected councillors.

“Sadly, over the last four years, I have watched the way officers have built their empire at West Suffolk and manipulated members into making what I consider poor decisions,” he said.

“West Suffolk has truly become officer led.”

A council spokesman said: “Any applications are required to be considered in the context of planning legislation and current national and adopted local planning policies, the latter of which are approved by councillors.

“Officers of the council make a recommendation to councillors on whether a planning application meets these requirements.

“This application is currently awaiting more information before it can be fully assessed, and a recommendation made to members.”