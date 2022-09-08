During her 70-year reign the Queen's undoubted passion for horse racing and thoroughbred breeding led to the monarch having a long and happy relationship with Suffolk.

Her first winner as monarch was at Headquarters when Choirboy trained by Cecil Boyd-Rochfort and ridden by Harry Carr on May 13, 1952 but because the court was in mourning for her father, the colt carried the colours of the Duke of Norfolk.

Her long association with Newmarket had begun when, as a royal princess, she had been a regular visitor to the town. Her first visit had been in 1944 with her sister Princess Margaret and their father, the King, to see the royal horses in training.

The Queen at Birdcage Walk, Newmarket for the unveiling of her birthday statue. Picture: Philip Fuller

The following year, able to go racing for the first time, she had accompanied the King and Queen to watch northern champion Dante win the Derby run in Newmarket because of the war.

Her interest in racing continued to grow and at Boyd-Rochfort's Freemason Lodge yard she took a particular interest in the royal filly Hypericum, who she had got to know as a foal at the Royal stud then at Hampton Court. Ridden out regularly by Roy Burrows she won the 1945 running of Dewhurst as a two year old beating among others Airborne who would go on to spring a 50-1 shock in the following year's Derby.

The following season Hypericum returned to the Rowley Mile where Princess Elizabeth was present to see her win the 1,000 Guineas, the first Classic winner bred at the Royal Stud since 1928.

The Queen visits Newmarket Racecourse

Author Bill Curling wrote: "Princess Elizabeth was in the unsaddling enclosure to welcome Hypericum and Doug Smith. Just a few days out of her teens, the Princess must have felt for the first time that special thrill of success in a famous race."

When she came to the throne on the death of her father, it was announced the Queen would maintain the Royal studs and she inherited nearly 20 mares including Angelola, whose first foal was a flashy and highly strung chestnut colt called Aureole of whom Boyd-Rochfort had high hopes.

In 1953, Coronation year, the Queen was at Newmarket to see the colt bred by her father, finish fifth in the 2000 Guineas. He confirmed his promise by winning the Lingfield Derby Trial and went to Epsom carrying the nation's hopes that he would give the young Queen a Derby victory.

But Aureole had not read the script and after getting very worked up in the preliminaries could only finish second beaten four lengths by another Newmarket-trained colt, Pinza ridden by 50-year-old Gordon Richards, who it had already been announced was to be knighted in the Coronation honours.

The Queen visits Newmarket

The following season Aureole won four races including the King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, named after the Queen's parents, and his victories contributed to her become leading owner.

By 1957 the Queen had nearly 30 horses in training and two fillies in particular stood out. At Freemason Lodge was Almeria, looked after by Valerie Frost, whose race wins included the Yorkshire Oaks, the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and the Park Hill Stakes.

Across town at Warren Place with Noel Murless was Carozza who was to carve out her own little piece of royal racing history in June when ridden by Lester Piggott, she prevailed by inches to win the Oaks.

The Queen with Carrozza

It was the first royal victory in the Epsom fillies' classic since the race was founded and the first in a Classic at the Surrey course since the Queen's great grandfather, Edward V11, had won the Derby in 1909. By the end of the year the two fillies were rated the best in the country.

The following year, there was more Royal classic success, when Pall Mall, lead up by Alf Fuzzy, won the 2000 Guineas.

Laid low at Windsor with a heavy cold the Queen was not able to greet her winner at the Rowley Mile and she would have to wait 16 years for another Classic winner at Headquarters.

The Queen visits the opening of the National Stud at Exning near Newmarket in April 1967

In 1967 the Queen opened Newmarket's National Stud but the following year Boyd Rochfort retired, and her horses were moved from Newmarket to trainer Ian Balding at Kingsclere and to Dick Hern at West Ilsley who, in 1974, produced Highclere to win the 1,000 Guineas and give her owner her last Classic winner at the Rowley Mile.

Royal patronage however was eventually to return to Newmarket with the Queen sending horses to Michael Bell, John Gosden, William Haggas, and Sir Michael Stoute who in 2011 came the closest to landing a Royal victory in the Derby - a race that had frustrated her through six decades.

Carlton House, trained like Aureole all those years ago at Freemason Lodge, finished third beaten just three quarters of a length and a head. But Stoute was to provide the Queen with arguably her most joyous racing memory when Estimate won a thrilling race for the Ascot Gold Cup in 2013 the first time in the race's 207-year history it had been won by a reigning monarch.

The Queen speaks with children from St Louis Primary School during her visit to Newmarket Day Centre in May 2011

Over recent decades Newmarket has had more than its fair share of Royal visits. In 1983 the town turned out in force to welcome the Queen as she arrived to officially open the National Horseracing Museum then in the town's High Street.

Accompanied by her the racing adviser, the Earl of Carnarvon, she took huge interest in many of the exhibits including the stuffed head of Persimmon, the Derby and St Leger winner owner by her great grandfather.

She remained patron of the museum and returned for a second opening ceremony in November 2016 when it moved to to its current base at Palace House. On the same day she also unveiled a specially commissioned bronze statue, of her with a mare and foal, in Birdcage Walk.

Her Majesty The Queen visits The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket in November 2016. Picture: Mark Westley

It was her great grandfather, Edward VII who as Prince of Wales had opened the first Astley Institute for stable men in Newmarket's Vicarage Road back in 1893.

It was eventually demolished and replaced by the New Astley Club, now the Racing Centre, in Fred Archer Way, which opened in 1975.

In 1993 the Queen marked her appreciation for stable staff and those concerned with their welfare by visiting the club as it marked its centenary.

The Queen visits Newmarket

In 2000 seven 2000 Guineas winning jockeys, Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery, Greville Starkey, Jimmy Lindley, Joe Mercer, and Michael Roberts met the Queen when she arrived at the Rowley Mile to officially open the Millennium Grandstand.

The former Animal Health Trust in Kentford, of which the Queen was patron for more than 50 years, and its predecessor the Equine Research Station in Snailwell Road hosted numerous Royal visits and the Queen's interest in equine veterinary research was also underlined when she made a private visit to Exning to open Peter Rossdale's Beaufort Cottage equine hospital in 1989.

In May 2011 the Queen was the special guest at Newmarket Day Centre when it celebrated its 30th anniversary and delighted its clients during a walkabout when she met former trainer Gerry Blum, Alfie Westwood a former jockey, and head lad, and popular visitor ambassador at the racing museum, and retired businessman and RAFA fundraiser Fred Claydon.

The Queen meets Fred Claydon at Newmarket Day Centre in May 2011

Away from public's gaze the Queen has on many occasions been the guest of the Jockey Club, and in 2015 she unveiled a specially commissioned portrait of herself with her Gold Cup winner Estimate which now hangs in the Rooms as part of the Jockey Club's extensive art collection.

And for all those happy to rise early and go out on to Newmarket Heath to watch tomorrow's winners being put through their paces on the century's old turf, there was always a chance that through the early morning mist, they might have spotted a lady in a headscarf doing just the same while chatting with her trainers not realising they were in the presence of Royalty.

The Queen unveils a plaque celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Newmarket Day Centre in May 2011

The Queen signs a picture of her self for the day centre

Queen Elizabeth visits Warren Hill in Newmarket, to watch some of her horses train, with her Racing Manager John Warren (2nd right) and trainer, Sir Michael Stoute (right) in May 2011

The Queen's statue in Newmarket near the entrance to the Rowley Mile

Her Majesty The Queen visits The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket in November 2016. Picture: Mark Westley

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket