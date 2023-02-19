A seven-year-old boy from Cheveley has raised over £500 for charity after running a mile every day for a month.

Toby Woolf, with his parents, Jake and Laura, achieved about 34 miles together by the end of January.

Their JustGiving page has now raised over £500 after it previously smashed their £262 target in just one night.

Family effort: Toby with his parents Jake and Laura who took part in the challenge with him

All donations are going to the Country Food Trust a charity founded in 2015 which raises funds to distribute ready-meals to help feed people in need. This year it has provided more than one million meals to people in food poverty.

Jake, who works on a local stud, said he was not surprised by Toby’s running feat as he had originally wanted to run a marathon, but was advised running a mile a day was more realistic.

“We’re exceptionally proud of him, and just blown away really,” he said. “He’s a very special young boy, as all parents would say about their children, but Toby deserves the praise, because he wants to do it when he could easily sit and watch YouTube instead.”

Toby Woolfe who wanted to run a marathon but settled for a mile a day for a month

He added: “The majority of running we were doing in the dark because we couldn’t really do it until after work, but it basically replaced our dog walk.

“The three of us just running along was a lot of fun and it was impressive determination from Toby, especially when it was raining.”

“Even at seven years old, the thing about Toby is his considerate nature and he wants to put other people before himself so I wasn’t surprised by his decision to do some fundraising. He’s a very shy boy and he worries about children around him but he’s also forward and outgoing.

“We’re just really proud parents.”

And he said the family were amazed to have raised as much as they have.

“People really got behind it straight away which was amazing and now we want to continue to reach that final goal,” said Jake, who is also helping to raise money for the charity by taking part in Swim Serpentine in London later this year and has also previously completed four Ironman triathlon events.