Next month’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket may not be going ahead in its usual format due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers are planning a virtual version of the event online.

Aspects of the popular two-day festival, due to have been staged on September 19 and 20, are now set to be shown digitally, with racing fans across the world able to see behind scenes at some of the UK’s leading training operations, with trainers William Haggas, Charlie Appleby, James Fanshawe, plus many more, giving a unique insight into life at their yards.

Viewers will also get a look inside Newmarket’s leading equine sites, such as the National Horse Racing Museum and the British Racing School, and the chance to see top jockeys in action in the hugely popular Clipper Logistics show jumping competition. Budding race commentators will also have their chance to shine in a new competition.

Newmarket Henry Cecil open weekend is set to go virtual next month. Picture by Mark Westley.

Open weekend chairman Charlie Fellowes, said: “Sadly we won’t be able to welcome visitors to Newmarket this September. However, we are very excited to be able to bring some of the best bits of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend online.

"This year more than ever it is important that we continue to promote our sport and help raise funds for our charities, Racing Welfare, the British Racing School, and the Racing Centre. We hope racing fans across the country will enjoy the great insight on offer from Newmarket and support our charities by donating.”

The Commentator Challenge, supported by the Tote, Tattersalls and Racing TV, is calling on all aspiring commentators to step up to the microphone in aid of Racing Welfare. Entrants will be whittled down to a final six by a judging panel led by ITV and Racing TV’s Richard Hoiles, with the winner chosen in a public vote.

ITV Racing’s Francesca Cumani who took part in last year’s celebrity showjumping event. Picture by Mark Westley.

The competition is open to all ages and free to enter, with one lucky winner walking away with £1,000 and the chance to commentate live at Newmarket Racecourse duringnext year’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend 2021.

To enter email your name, age, telephone number and video entry to commentatorchallenge@gmail.com by 5pm on Friday September 4. For more information on the weekend go to thehenrycecilopenweekend.co.uk.

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk