Work at Newmarket’s Foley House is on track to be completed by the end of next month as an extensive refurbishment starts to enter its final stages.

Builders are currently working at the Wellington Street site, bringing the building up to date as part of a Suffolk County Council project it has claimed would create a ‘strong family hub’ in the town.

As part of the £280,000 taxpayer funded project, workers have already knocked down the Citizens Advice building, which was an old and unsuitable post-war hut on the site, with the bureau set to move inside as part of the long awaited upgrade to the much used facility.

Work at Newmarket’s Foley House is well under way, with it set to be completed next month.

Other upgrades to the site will see internal remodelling and refurbishment to the main building, together with improvements to outside areas.

External improvements will include new pathways, cycle racks and a buggy shelter.

Suffolk County Council’s design and property specialists Concertus is managing the building of the project, and it has appointed Ipswich-based firm Boot Construction to carry out the works.

Builders began the 12-week project in February and are currently on schedule to finish by the end of next month, a county council spokesman told the Journal.

Some of the space currently used by the children’s centre will be remodelled to help improve the accommodation for providing Healthy Child Services.

The building, which was once Newmarket Grammar School, also houses Realise Futures, a service that aims to improve and promote the economic and social wellbeing of those who are disadvantaged or disabled, and the children’s and young person’s Early Help Service.

It will form a new family hub to be based out of Foley House. The family hub scheme had come under fire from opposition county councillors when plans were first revealed, and they argued the proposals represented a cut to children’s services across Suffolk.

The county council had originally planned to make Foley House a part time centre, but the Conservative run authority u-turned on its controversial decision.

The Conservatives said the county authority needed to provide a hub system, which would offer similar services to children’s centres as well support for youth groups, work for excluded pupils, and mental health access for under-19s.

