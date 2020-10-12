Newmarket 's National Horseracing Museum, Lowestoft 's The Seagull theatre and West Suffolk Council are among the 11 arts and culture hubs in Suffolk to benefit from a share of a £1.57 billion government project to save them from closure.

They were among some of the biggest names to receive boosts of £154,481, £86,424 and £250,000 respectively.

The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds got £123,753, while £245,088 went to the town's Theatre Royal.

West Stow Anglo Saxon Village was also awarded £246,500.

The Museum of East Anglian Life and The John Peel Centre, both in Stowmarket , received funding boosts of £91,000 and £84,335 respectively.

Snape Maltings received £950,000 - the largest amount in the county - while Felixstowe 's Spa Pavilion was awarded £746,000 and The Quay Theatre in Sudbury got £121,713.

More than 1,300 were named in the latest and biggest tranche of Culture Recovery Fund cash, totalling £257m.

The total amount of grant funding awarded so far is more than £360m and further grants are due to be announced in the coming days and weeks as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport tries to save organisations from the brink after a torrid six months of lockdown.

The London Symphony Orchestra, Bristol's Old Vic Theatre and Liverpool’s Cavern Club were among the most iconic names on the list.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "The government is here for culture and we have worked around the clock to get this record investment out to the frontline.

"It will allow our wonderful theatres, museums, music venues and cultural organisations to survive this crisis and start putting on performances again - protecting jobs and creating new work for freelancers.

"This is just the start - with hundreds of millions pounds more on the way for cultural organisations of all sizes that still need our help."

Sir Nicholas Serota, chairman of Arts Council England, said: "Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages. This is a difficult time for us all, but this first round of funding from the Culture Recovery Fund will help sustain hundreds of cultural spaces and organisations that are loved and admired by local communities and international audiences. Further funding will be announced later in the month and we are working hard to support creative organisations and individuals during these challenging times."

