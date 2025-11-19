Racing memorabilia which once belonged to the legendary flat jockey Lester Piggott has sold for thousands of pounds at an auction in Newmarket.

Among the items that were up for auction was a saddle cloth from Nijinsky’s Triple Crown victory in 1970, which fetched £5,500. Roberto’s colours, worn by Piggott as he won the Coronation Cup at Epsom, in 1973, were sold for £4,000.

Both the saddle cloth and colours were signed by the jockey, who lived in Newmarket during his career in racing. He later became a trainer.

A pair of black and tan leather boots with his name in, one of the last pairs he wore as a jockey, fetched £2,200.

BUDDS auctioneers said the lots up for sale carried ‘huge historical significance for all those involved in the horse racing industry’.

The On The Nose, BUDDS Horse Racing Memorabilia Auction took place in John Lambton Rooms at the National Horseracing Museum last week.

It was held in partnership with Weatherbys, with the annual event achieving an 80 per cent sell rate.

Lester Piggott died in Switzerland in 2022, aged 86.