The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Newmarket as readers have proved through their response to the Premier Travel appeal to add one more present to their list to help make the festive season something special for a child in care.

Manager Elaine Carr said she had been overwhelmed by the number of gifts which had been donated at the travel agent’s office in The Guineas, which had been prompted by an appeal in Suffolk News's sister title the Newmarket Journal.

“It has been amazing, peoples’ generosity has been fantastic we have so many presents in the office,” said Elaine, “and I want to say a massive thank you to Journal readers.”

Elaine Carr, manager of Premier Travel in Newmarket (43707452)

The team at Premier was helping the Santa’s Sack appeal, launched by the region’s social services to make sure every child in their care had at least one present to open on Christmas morning.

They have been involved in the appeal on a regular basis but this year was very different.

“This year we had only just re-opened after lockdown when we launched the appeal,” said Elaine, “so time was very short and we ended up having less than a fortnight to collect presents before they were to be picked up by social services.”

Elaine Carr, manager of Premier Travel in Newmarket (43707446)

None of the team were quite prepared for the response they had.

“After the story appeared in the Journal the presents started to pour in,” said Elaine.

“People were coming in with two or three gifts and we also had support from businesses, like The Works, who were all very generous.”

She added: “People have always been very generous in the past helping with our charity work for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, as well as our Santa’s Sack and Easter Egg appeals, but after what has been such a difficult year for everyone, this has been amazing and I want to thank everyone for their kindness.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket