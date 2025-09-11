It was a measure of the respect in which former leading jockey and prominent racing manager Bruce Raymond was held that over 300 mourners numbering champion jockeys, leading trainers and members of the wider racing community attended his funeral service yesterday.

Mr Raymond, who partnered more than 2,000 winners in a riding career spanning 30 years, died on August 24 at the age of 82 after a decade-long battle with cancer.

His funeral service was held at the West Suffolk Crematorium at Risby and was attended by a number of current and retired jockeys, including William Buick, Ryan Moore, James Doyle, Willie Carson, Seb Sanders, Luke Morris, Ray Cochrane, Kieren Fallon, Jamie Spencer and Philip Robinson.

Bruce Raymond whose funeral was attended by some 300 mourners

There was an equally strong turnout from the training ranks, including Sir Michael Stoute, Charlie Appleby, William Haggas, Ed Dunlop, Mark and Charlie Johnston, Clive Brittain, Mick Channon, Luca Cumani, Andrew Balding, Michael Bell and James Tate, who read the poem He Is Gone during the service.

During his later years Mr Raymond enjoyed much success as racing manager to a number of leading Middle Eastern owners including Saaed Suhail in whose colours Kris Kin and Desert Crown both triumphed in the Derby.Robert Nobbs, manager of Mr Suhail’s Heath Court Hotel in Newmarket, represented the owner at the service and flowers in his blue and yellow colours, which had been carried to Group 1 glory by the appropriately named Never So Brave at York the day before Mr Raymond died, were among those on the coffin.

Former champion jockey William Buick

At the service, Lucie Woods, wife of trainer Sean, gave the eulogy.

“I know being a humble and modest man, Bruce would have been overwhelmed with all the tributes paid to him and also the sheer numbers from near and far here today,” she said.

"Although a Classic win evaded him as a jockey, Bruce won six Group 1s and a total of 54 Pattern races in Europe. Following his retirement from the saddle, he joined the Gainsborough operation and later became racing manager to Rabbah Bloodstock, Jaber Abdullah, Saeed Manana and Saeed Suhail until his death and I know he was most proud to be associated with the latter’s two Derby winners Kris Kin and Desert Crown."

Derby winning trainers Luca Cumani, left, and Michael Bell

Reflecting on Mr Raymond's final months, she added: “Despite the pain that Bruce’s cancer caused him he was determined not to spoil his days. He amazed the doctors and continued to care more about those he loved and his work than himself and it seems apt that one of the last horses he witnessed passing the winning post in the colours of Saeed Suhail was Never So Brave."

After the service there was a gathering at the Heath Court Hotel in Newmarket, where many of the trophies that Mr Raymond and Saeed Suhail won together were on show. He is survived by his wife Jenny and son Martin, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donations made in his memory will go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and St Nicholas Hospice Care.