The racing community has continued its humanitarian push to help people in Ukraine by planning further horse box deliveries to the besieged country.

Jim Wordsworth, managing director at Anglo Hibernian Bloodstock Insurance, which is based in Richmond House on Newmarket High Street, has put out an appeal to the people of the town to help him fill at least two horse boxes with supplies so he can drive them to the border.

Mr Wordsworth will join a convoy of aid items being driven across Europe in horse boxes by people involved in the racing community.

Jim Wordsworth is hoping to fill up to three horse boxes

“I was at Cheltenham two weeks ago and found out that Lambourn and the National Hunt were taking a convoy of horse boxes to Ukraine under the banner of Racing to Help Ukraine and I immediately thought that the racing community should get involved as well, so I said count me in.”

“Gay Kelleway, along with Tim and Tessa Vestey, offered me a horse box to use and Rapido Racing Ltd have offered me a third one if I need it. I’m very grateful for their assistance and I am now counting on the people of Newmarket to help me fill them.

“I’ve contacted as many people in Newmarket as possible, from trainers to studs and the Jockey Club – anyone I could think of. Everyone has been very positive and pledged to help and it’s great to have that support.

Items can be dropped off at The Racing Centre on Fred Archer Way

“I will be setting off on April 10 to drive over, so we will need to have collected everything by then, with our primary focus being on dried foods and medical supplies.

“The Racing Centre has kindly agreed to help us store all of the items we collect, so anyone who wishes to help can drop off supplies at the centre in Fred Archer Way any time between 7am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday or Sunday.

“It’s really kind of them to offer to store everything for those who are gathering donations and I am hopeful that in the next 12 days we can fill quite a bit of space have at least two horse boxes loaded up.”

The humanitarian horse box convoy comes just one week after horse trainers Morgan-Evans were supported by the racing community in filling a horse box and driving it to the Ukraine border.