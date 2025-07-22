Hundreds of people gathered in Newmarket High Street to greet King Charles and Queen Camilla today.

After arriving outside the King Edward VII Memorial Hall, their Majesties walked down the street and interacted with members of the public.

It followed a visit to the National Stud this morning.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in Newmarket High Street today. Picture: Cameron Reid

Martin Williams, 54, has seen the King twice before, once in the early 1980s with Princess Diana in Newmarket, and another time in 2009 at the cenotaph in London for Remembrance Sunday.

Martin, who was born in Newmarket and works in the town, said: “I’ve actually met Princess Anne too, when she launched the Oceana in Southampton many years ago. I was one of the crew members.

“That was a really fun experience although I remember them taking a picture and I was actually annoyingly blinking in it.

Queen Camilla has followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by becoming patron of the Newmarket’s National Horseracing Museum. Picture: Alison Hayes

“But with everything going on in the world today, I just wanted to come here and show my support as it’s not often you get a chance to experience something like this.”

Paula Edwards, operations manager at Fairstead House School and Nursery in Newmarket, said: “All the children were so excited this morning and have been jumping and down.

“We’ve been watching some past visits of the King and Queen in preparation for this.

Pupils and staff from Fairstead House School and Nursery in Newmarket. Picture: Cameron Reid

“I’m relieved that the weather hasn’t got too bad yet and, with the sun out, the whole occasion feels glorious.”

The King and Queen talked to members of local community groups, and representatives from businesses and the health and the education sectors to hear about initiatives, charitable work and programmes designed to support residents.

Zach and Rosie, head boy and head girl at Exning Primary School, also met the King and Queen.

Hundreds of people lined the High Street for the King and Queen. Picture: Cameron Reid

A Newmarket resident, who works for an independent company in the town, said: “This is great for Newmarket and all the businesses here.

“It means something more because she’s a patron at the horseracing museum too.

“This sort of thing is a huge deal for us and it really does help bring a lot of people in so I’m delighted they’re both here today.”

Their Majesties then visited The Jockey Club Rooms to meet staff and members of the club with artefacts from the National Horseracing Museum on display.

Earlier this year, the Queen became patron of Newmarket’s British Racing School having visited the Snailwell Road complex, which is also home to the town’s Pony Academy, as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2023.

She has also followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law by becoming patron of the town’s National Horseracing Museum.