Queen Camilla was greeted by hundreds of people outside the National Horseracing Museum today.

The Queen walked down the line of people who gathered in Newmarket, interacting with all generations.

It followed a visit to the British Racing School this morning.

National Horseracing Museum welcomes Queen Camilla. Pictures by Cameron Reid

This included receiving flowers and drawings from members of the public, an interaction with a Welsh Corgi, and a conversation with a man who had come from New Zealand to see her who breeds horses.

Her Majesty then received flowers from year five twins from All Saints Primary School, Solomon and Sebastian Brokenshire-Dyke, who were due to give flowers as gifts to her previously in March.

Their mum, Lorna, said the two boys had received a ‘lovely’ card for the postponement, with the twins confirming they were both ‘very excited’ about giving the flowers to the Queen.

National Horseracing Museum welcomes Queen Camilla

Once inside Palace House, she was met by John Chatfeild-Roberts, the BSAT Chair of Trustees, before signing the visitors book.

The BSAT was set up in 1977 and Her Majesty has had a close relationship with the organisation since 2021, with works commissioned by the BSAT featured in Camilla’s Country Life when she acted as the Guest Editor of Country Life in July 2022.

After she was introduced to Charles Church, an internationally renowned painter and the artist of the Belvoir Huntsman, Her Majesty unveiled the painting in front of staff and 40 invited guests.

Following a big cheer, the Queen said: “It’s fantastic and I didn’t realise it was quite that big. Very good.”

National Horseracing Museum welcomes Queen Camilla

National Horseracing Museum Welcomes Queen Camilla

National Horseracing Museum welcomes Queen Camilla

National Horseracing Museum welcomes Queen Camilla

The National Horseracing Museum tells the story of horseracing from its earliest origins to the world-wide phenomenon it is today.