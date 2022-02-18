Residents in a West Suffolk town are set to be without power for most of the day after a high electricity cable was damaged.

A power cut in Newmarket was first reported at 8.34am this morning, affecting 265 households in the area.

UK Power Networks is estimating that power will not be restored until between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Almost 300 residents in Newmarket have been affected by the power cut

A statement on their website said: "We're investigating a high voltage electricity cable that has been damaged, causing a power cut in the local area.

"Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you."