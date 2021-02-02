A funeral director could be facing a hefty fine after hundreds of mourners turned up for a burial in Newmarket cemetery today.

Following a service at Chesterton in Cambridge, the coffin of 89-year-old Prissy Willett arrived at the cemetery at around 1.30pm where it was interred in the family plot with her mother and father-in-law. The family are from Nottinghamshire.

Mourners had travelled from all over the country to attend the burial which was organised by Nottingham-based funeral director A W Lymn.

Coronavirus rules mean a maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral and face masks must be worn in the church and in cemetery grounds.

Matthew Lymn, one of the directors, said he was not concerned that his firm could be facing a penalty of up to £10,000.

"We had 30 people at the funeral service in Chesterton and the family knew 30 people was the maximum allowed," he said.

"The deceased had a very large family. We tried to work with the police and the council asking then to close the cemetery to all but the immediate family but they said they could not do that because it was a public space. The police were forewarned but they did not turn up.

"My advice to the family was that people should not be coming to the service which was live streamed. Unfortunately for a burial you are in a public space and when the cortege arrived at the cemetery there were already 50 cars parked on the side of the road.

"We did everything we could to dissuade people from coming and the family is sorry to anyone who has been upset by this."

Last month a funeral director was fined £10,000 after police were called to a funeral in Hertfordshire with close to 150 people in attendance.

Following a service in Cambridge the coffin of 90-year-old Prissy Willett arrived at the cemetery at around 1.30pm where it was interred in the family plot.

One local funeral director told Suffolk News they were also required to support the government's test and trace scheme.

"In line with this policy we must collect a contact number for all those attending every funeral service," he said.

The service was in Newmarket's cemetery today, with hundreds of people attending.

Suffolk News has contacted the county's police but as yet has received no response.

