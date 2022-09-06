Police recently attended the Ark nightclub in Newmarket, where they conducted an anti-drugs operation in conjunction with staff.

On Saturday evening, officers from the Neighbourhood Partnership Team, Safer Neighbourhood Team and area response teams came together at the club.

They carried out hand drug swabs as a condition of entry to the premises.

The operation occurred on Saturday, during a busy night at the club

These sensitive tests are capable of instantly detecting the presence of drugs on a person's palm.

In total, 229 people were swabbed on the night.

Drug contamination was detected 36 times by officers, resulting in 12 searches.

The majority of positive readings involved cocaine, and those who provided results requiring further investigation were refused entry to the Ark.

All persons who gave a positive reading were offered drugs advice, and directed to support resources.

The effort was led by Sergeant Dan Peck of Suffolk Constabulary.

Sgt Peck said: "This was a joint venture between police and the nightclub.

"I would like to thank the venue and particularly the security team, who were supporting us during this operation. Without their cooperation and experience in managing the venue, this operation would not have been possible.

"The general feedback from customers was one of positivity, many saying that this type of operation made them feel safer on their night out and they would like to see more venues undertaking this type of pro-active operation to keep people safe.

"This operation is an opportunity for police to engage with users of the night-time economy, promote safety initiatives and educate people to help them keep safe at night.

"While drug searches are inevitable with this type of operation, our primary objective is to support venues to show a joined-up approach to keeping people safe and protecting vulnerable customers."