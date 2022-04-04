The search for a 45-year-old man from West Suffolk wanted on recall to prison has entered its third week.

Philip Emery, of Newmarket, has not been seen since March 18, after Suffolk Constabulary issued an appeal to locate his whereabouts.

Officers believe the 45-year-old is likely to have remained in the Newmarket area.

Philip Emery, 45, from Newmarket, is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

They also believe he could have also travelled to Bury St Edmunds, Thetford or Cambridge.

Emery is described as white, about five feet four inches in height, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Mildenhall Police, quoting crime number 37/71564/21.