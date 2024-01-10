A flower and seeds company that supplies products worldwide has appointed a new CEO with global brand building experience.

Michael Yates, formerly CEO at the Ceuta Group which is a leading provider of commercial outsourcing services for health and wellness companies, has joined Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Limited, based in Kentford, near Newmarket.

Mr Yates was also previously managing director for the American multinational branded consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble and brings with him more than 25 years of international experience.

Michael Yates is the new CEO at Mr Fothergill's Seeds Ltd. Picture: Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Ltd

He said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a talented, experienced and dedicated team that is amongst the most knowledgeable and respected in the gardening and horticulture sector.

“I am excited by the enormous potential of the business and look forward to steering it through the next stage of its growth and development both in the UK and globally.”

Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Limited was founded in 1978 and sells its brands through more than 5,000 outlets worldwide, including both national and independent retailers, direct-to-consumer platforms and e-commerce sites.

Mr Fothergill’s Seeds Ltd has its headquarters in Kentford near Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

Strategic distributor relationships extend the group’s international reach into other markets.

The business employs more than 220 people and generates annual revenues in excess of £40 million.

It provides gardening products ranging from seeds and bulbs to tools and other supplementary products.

Mr Yates added: “During the pandemic, record numbers of people got into their gardens and experienced the health and wellness benefits of being outside in the natural environment.

“At Mr Fothergill’s Seeds, our mission is to bring the joy of gardening to both experienced and novice gardeners.

“Whilst many of our brands have been enjoyed and trusted by gardeners for over 100 years, we are also keen to ensure we move with the times and communicate with existing and new customers in creative and meaningful ways.”