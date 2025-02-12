A footballer who has experienced first hand the devastation cancer can bring is turning his hand to a new sport as he takes on the challenge of a renowned charity horse race.

Clinton Frank, a forward with Newmarket Town Football Club, known as ‘The Jockeys’, is one of 12 amateur jockeys taking part in the 2025 Macmillan Ride of their Lives on June 14 at York Racecourse.

The Macmillan Charity Raceday is the oldest and largest event of its kind in the country, raising £10.5 million in its 53 year history for people living with cancer, with the highlight of the day being the Macmillan Ride of Their Lives.

Footballer Clinton Frank is taking part in Macmillan Ride Of Their Lives 2025 at York Racecourse. Picture: Macmillan

Clinton, 21, of Cheveley, is supporting Mcmillan as he said he had unfortunately lost two of his closest friends to cancer. One was one of his friends from Bottisham Village College, Niall Kavanagh.

Niall died at the age of 19 in 2021, just three weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Clinton, who was also friends with Niall’s brother, spoke of being with Niall’s family during this devastating time.

Niall Kavanagh, who died of a brain tumour

He said: “You can kind of see how heart-breaking it is from every single angle. You cannot put into words the impact it has on people, and it’s forever lasting. It’s unbearable.”

Clinton also lost a friend who was one of the brothers in the host family he was staying with while playing football at Bournemouth as a teenager.

He is hoping to smash his £4,000 fundraising target for Mcmillan – and will be bringing his competitive sporting attitude to the race.

“It’s a great day and a great cause, but I want to put in all this hard work and get something from it – a win ultimately and raising some money for charity. I am in it to win it.”

Clinton said he had had a little exposure to horse riding through a family friend when he was a child, but no formal lessons.

To prepare for June, he is being supported by Newmarket trainer Joseph Parr, who is letting him use one of his horses for the race.

“I have been getting some lessons and doing plenty of gym work and fundraising. It’s been pretty busy,” said Clinton, who is in his third season with Newmarket Town.

He also plays football with Mr Parr in a Sunday league playing for Godolphin.

Clinton said his jockey friends had also been offering their advice ‘as they know what it’s like when they had their first race’.

He added: “All day, every day, to have them pretty much a message away is so lovely.”

Macmillan Ride of their Lives will see the amateur jockeys ride down the famous Knavesmire course, with a race distance of 1m 4f. Each year 25,000 spectators enjoy the day and cheer the riders on as they take on the ‘challenge of their lifetime’.

Clinton applied to take part having been introduced to the charity race at last year’s race day, which he attended as a spectator.

To donate, visit Clinton’s JustGiving page.