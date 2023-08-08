The Jockey Club has revealed the new Head of Racing at Newmarket Racecourses.

Andrew Morris, 41, succeeds Michael Prosser who will step down from the role after 23 years at the end of the current season.

Mr Morris, who is a graduate of the University of London, began his career with The Jockey Club at Market Rasen before qualifying as a Clerk of the Course.

Andrew Morris has been appointed the new Head of Racing at Newmarket Racecourses. Picture: Newmarket Racecourses

After time as Clerk of the Course for Warwick and Huntingdon racecourses, he joined Chester Race Company in 2012.

He went on to occupy senior roles for over a decade at Chester, serving as General Manager, Head of Racing and Director of Racing up until May of last year.

During his time at Chester, Mr Morris also gained global experience in Dubai, Singapore and Australia and was Racing Manager at Moonee Valley Race Club, responsible for the delivery of the Cox Plate.

He said: “Having begun my career in racing with The Jockey Club almost 20 years ago, I am thrilled to be returning to the business as Head of Racing at Newmarket Racecourses.

“Newmarket truly is the ‘Home of Horseracing’. Having worked across the globe, it feels very special to be coming back to occupy a senior position at the place where it all began. Nowhere else can boast Newmarket’s history and heritage.

“I cannot wait to return to the UK and start learning from the team before we look ahead to an exciting 2024 racing season.”

Morris will assume his new role at Newmarket on Monday, October 16, to allow a smooth transition before the end of the 2023 Flat campaign.

The town boasts two racecourses - the Rowley Mile and the July Course – and plays host to some of the finest Flat racing on the planet, across 39 fixtures and including nine Group One contests.

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International Director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Andrew back into The Jockey Club family, having started out at Market Rasen, Warwick and Huntingdon.

“Since then he has acquired a wealth of experience, both domestically and internationally, and his career is one characterised by high achievement.

“With a track record of overseeing top class and high profile racing, I am certain that Andrew will prove to be a great asset to The Jockey Club and a fantastic addition to the team here at the home of horseracing.”