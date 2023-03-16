A bank’s plan to close its branches in Newmarket and Mildenhall has been greeted with anger and disappointment by both customers and town representatives who said it was a fresh blow to the towns’ already struggling high streets.

Barclays has informed its customers that both branches will shut on June 9 as part of its latest round of closures.

In Newmarket the decision will see the end of more than 100 years of banking at the prominent High Street site and will leave Mildenhall with no bank at all.

The Newmarket branch is set to close June 9. Picture: Charlie Masters

Newmarket mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter, who is a Barclay’s customer, said she had been into the branch immediately to express her disappointment and her concern for the future of the local staff and local people who did not want to use internet or telephone banking.

“Barclays have intimated they hoped to have someone to help with banking problems in another location and that could be essential for a number of people who can’t use mobile banking,” she said. “This is another very prominent building, in the centre of the High Street, that is going to be empty and that is very disappointing and a concern that it will fall into disrepair.”

Cllr Lance Stanbury, who represents Mildenhall on Suffolk County Council, said: “I am very disappointed that Barclays are proposing this on the back of Lloyds doing this in 2021.

The Mildenhall Barclays is set to close June 14. Picture: Mecha Morton

"I appreciate they may be making decisions on economic grounds however, banks serve a very important community service and I am particularly concerned with those individuals who cannot use internet banking.

"They need the branches to physically do their transactions. When Lloyds proposed this I lobbied them for at least some presence in the town and they agreed to bring in a mobile banking van every fortnight, and I have written to Barclays as well to ask them what solutions they are proposing.

“It is another blow for the market town of Mildenhall. The high streets do struggle and we end up with a multitude of estate agents and charity shops and that affects the community, particularly with growing population and additional house building, so I think it is short-sighted of Barclays to make this proposal at this stage.”

Newmarket pensioner Catriona Pilborough, 66, who has been using the branch for more than 30 years, said she was very angry about the bank’s decision.

Cllr Lance Stanbury

“I don’t have a laptop, I don’t have a computer, and I don’t have a mobile phone,” she said. “I don’t like using ATMs because I am concerned about fraud. I just want to be able to go into the bank.

“This has come totally out of the blue. They say they appreciate the community will be upset, so why are they doing it? Newmarket is an international place, banks are needed particularly when Tattersalls have their sales. I am really upset about this decision.”

Michael Michalak, from Burwell, whose Barclays branch closed in 2017, said: “When it comes to banking, all we ask is to walk into a branch and if there is a problem to be able to speak to a human being. We have no interest in online banking or using an app. Call us dinosaurs if you wish, but closing banks causes dire problems, especially for the elderly.”

Barclays is the latest bank to quit the High Street in Newmarket.

HSBC closed in September last year and Santander shut its branch in 2019 leaving just Lloyds and NatWest.

Barclays said the reasoning behind the closures was lack of use and people preferring online banking.

According to figures published by consumer champion Which, Barclays has reduced its network the most with 1,001 branches having closed, or scheduled to close by the end of this year.