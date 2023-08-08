A PCSO is getting ready to cycle more than 1,000 miles across the UK to mark a milestone birthday and raise funds for charity.

William Butcher, 59, known as Bill, has served communities in Stowmarket, Mildenhall and Newmarket as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for the past 18 years and has decided to take on the trek ahead of his 60th birthday.

Bill, of Cavenham near Bury St Edmunds, is aiming to raise £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society after being involved with the Dementia Awareness Alliance in Stowmarket and becoming a Dementia Ambassador.

William Butcher, known as Bill, will be celebrating his 60th birthday with the 1,000 mile challenge to raise money for a good cause. Picture: Thomas Moore

He said: “If I was going to do this right, I knew I had to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“I’ve got all the lycra with the charity’s brand on it so I’m hoping to advertise the brand as a go.

“I’ve had first hand experience with friends and family who were living with dementia and through working in Stowmarket I got quite involved with the Dementia Awareness Alliance group.

The route is made up of 1189 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: Thomas Moore

“Off the back of that I became a Dementia Champion, which grew into the Dementia Ambassador role, and it means I can deliver courses like the Dementia Friends sessions and represent the charity at events.”

The Newmarket PCSO has been training for the cycle ride over the past three years and has rode more than 5,000 miles on his bike leading up to this journey.

Bill will be setting off from Land’s End on Sunday, September 3 for his first ride of 65 miles and then plans to cycle between 35 to 50 miles each day as he travels the length of the UK until reaching John O’Groats, Scotland, on Thursday, September 28.

The route, also known as LEJOG, is made up of 1189 miles and to donate to Bill’s cause you can click here.

The Newmarket PCSO has been involved with the Dementia Awareness Alliance in Stowmarket as a Dementia Ambassador. Picture: Thomas Moore

He added: “It’s not something I’m undertaking lightly, I know it’s going to be a big challenge but it’s nothing that I can’t do - I don’t think.

“Some may call me crazy but I can’t wait to get in the saddle and start this adventure.

“We’re already on £150 through donations and I’ve still got three weeks until I start the ride, so I’m hopeful to see that number grow closer to the time.”