West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said he 'fell in love with somebody' when talking about his affair with his former aide Gina Coladangelo.

The former Health Secretary spoke at length about a range of topics on The Diary of a CEO Podcast, hosted by Dragons Den star and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett.

Here, we have broken down the key sections for you.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock

'I haven't had casual sex with anybody. I fell in love with somebody'

The West Suffolk MP made national headlines last year after he was caught kissing his former Gina Coladangelo in a parliamentary office.

The pair are now together, and it is the first time the Hancock has spoken freely about the scandal.

Matt Hancock with Gina Coladangelo (Yui Mok/PA)

Bartlett began by pointing out the guidance given at the time involving having casual sex with people outside of your household.

Mr Hancock responded: "Do you think you can ask the question in a little more respectful way?"

After a brief debate between the pair on how the question should be phrased, the former Health Secretary said: "I haven't had casual sex with anybody. I fell in love with somebody."

He then divulged more on the matter, referencing how he broke guidelines set out by the Government and the pain that it has caused.

"I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines," he said. "By then they weren't actually rules, they weren't the law, but that's not the point.

"The point is they were the guidelines that I'd been proposing. And that happened because I fell in love with somebody.

"I have known Gina for more than half of my life, and we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days.

Matt Hancock with his former wife Martha at the election count at Newmarket Leisure centre in 2019. Picture by Mark Westley

"I brought her into the department to help with public communications, in the same way we brought loads of brilliant people in who were experts in their field.

"So we spent a lot of time together, ironically trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.

"And we fell in love, and that's something that is completely outside of my control. I, of course, regret the pain that its caused and the very public nature, anybody who's been through this knows how difficult it is.

"Doing that in public is incredibly painful. But I fell in love with someone."

When asked whether it was the hardest part of his life, he said: "Being health secretary is nowhere nearly as difficult as worrying about your children in a very public divorce.

"Undoubtedly, going through that is the hardest thing I have done by a long, long way."

On pub landlord contract scandal

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was revealed that the former landlord of The Cock Inn in Little Thurlow, where Hancock used to live in his constituency, had secured a government contract to create tubes for the test and trace kits.

Speculation began to grow on whether Hancock had played a part in Alex Bourne's company securing the contract, with pictures of the pair subsequently appearing online.

However, in his time on The Diary of a CEO podcast, he was keen to quash the rumours.

The Suffolk MP has taken part in a tell-all interview with Dragons Den star Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast. Picture by Mark Westley

He said: "For some reason that is lost in the mist of time, some of the papers got the idea that the landlord in the village that I had previously lived in Suffolk, who had then gone onto run this factory, had got a contract that I had given him.

"It was on the front page of The Guardian for several days, and it is just not true. He didn't have a contract with the department, he didn't have a contract with the NHS.

"Yes, he flipped his factory to making those little plastic tubes, you know, the ones where you stick your test thing into? But we needed millions of these things, and somebody had to.

"I didn't have anything to do with the contracting arrangements, as he was sub-contracted to another business. It is just total nonsense."

The West Suffolk MP added that all of the speculation was 'total rubbish'.

On being Health Secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic

During the podcast, which lasted almost two hours, Hancock also talked about being Health Secretary during the pandemic.

The West Suffolk MP took Bartlett through a timeline of events in the months leading up to March 2020, when the first lockdown was announced.

He revealed how plans for the vaccine administration and the test and trace system began in January, as well as how during a Prime Minister's Questions, he thought all the questions were 'irrelevant' as attention should have been on the impending Coronavirus.

"I saw this thing on the inside of one of the newspapers to say the Chinese has just announced there is a new disease, and nobody knew - we didn't know it was a Coronavirus, it might have been a flu - whether it was serious or not," he said when asked about his initial thinking when the virus first appeared in China.

"I didn't really think [about how serious] it was until a couple of week later."

His host then referenced data which suggested that had lockdown been implemented a week earlier, 21,000 lives would have been saved and whether he thinks about what could have been done differently.

"Obviously it is something I will always think about. You know, if I search for what I really believe about that, and the honest truth is we didn't know," Hancock said.

"And of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing. And it was judgement based on the balance of these two scales, and I think that whenever you go through a period of history, ultimately it is about learning from it.

"You have got to make sure that if a pandemic, a disease, happens again, we will be far better prepared."