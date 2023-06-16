Claims that a stretch of road near Newmarket is being used by drivers of high-powered cars to record dangerously high speeds are to be highlighted by a county councillor.

Ben Roberts, whose home is alongside the busy B1061 which brings traffic from villages to the south of Newmarket, including Dullingham, Stetchworth and Burrough Green into the town, said that at weekends he had frequently seen cars pass his house at ‘ridiculous speeds’ .

“They go down towards Dullingham, turn round and come back and then go again,” said Mr Roberts, who also watched in horror on another occasion as four motorbikes, all with just one wheel on the ground, went by at very high speed.

Cambridgeshire county councillor Alan Sharp has pledged to try to get measures in place to halt the speeding joyriders on the B1061 near Newmarket

“There have been fatalities along this road over the years, and I am afraid there will be more unless something is done to stop these drivers,” said Mr Roberts, whose four young children aged from four to 12 years old regularly spend their weekends with him.

Now, Cambridgeshire county councillor Alan Sharp, whose ward includes the parish of Wood Ditton where the mile-long stretch of road is situated, has pledged to try to get measures in place to halt the speeding joyriders.

“Unfortunately, it’s quite a lengthy process, but under the local highways improvement scheme, the parish council, with my support, can make a bid to the county council to get something done.”

Cllr Sharp said he would raise the matter at a meeting of Wood Ditton Parish Council next week with the aim of getting a bid in when applications open again at the end of the year.

“I think the best we can get would be a reduction in the speed limit which is currently 60mph. There was once a speed camera along that part of the road but it was repeatedly vandalised and in the end it was removed. Most people observe a speed limit and I can have a word with the police and see if they can get out the speed vans for an extra bit of deterrence.”